Tennessee couldn't execute well enough on offense in the closing minutes of a 59-57 loss to Georgia in the second round of the SEC tournament.

The Vols went without a field goal in the final 3:58 of the game, missing their final five shots of the game.

Now Tennessee will wait and see if it can land an NIT bid. Georgia will advance to take on Kentucky in the quarterfinals.

Grant Williams scored 30 points the last time Tennessee and Georgia met but Thursday his first field goal came with less than four minutes left in the game. It was a key bucket that brought Tennessee back withing one point at 55-54.

After two missed free throws by Yante Maten and a key steal from Admiral Schofield, the Vols couldn't score and J.J. Frazier extended Georgia's lead to three with a fast break layup.

Williams drew a foul with a spin move on Maten to go to the line with 22.9 seconds left and made one free throw to cut Georgia's lead to 59-57.

After Mike Edwards missed two free throws, Admiral Schofield airballed a three in the final seconds and Georgia hung on for the victory.

Nashville native Jordan Bone scored the Vols last eight points of the first half, including back-to-back threes to give Tennessee a 27-26 lead at the half.

The Vols went through several stretches of poor shooting in the first half, missing their first six shots of the game, then missed another six in a row in the middle part of the half. With five minutes left until halftime, the Vols were shooting just 6-24 (25%). Then they hit four of their final six shots of the half, including three buckets from Bone.

Georgia's first team All-SEC guard J.J. Frazier was held to seven points in the first half and 17 in the game. the Dawgs committed 10 turnovers before the break.

Frazier had scored at least 24 points in each of his five previous games leading up to the SEC tourney.

Tennessee was without guard Shembari Phillips, who had started and played at least 30 minutes in each of the previous three games.

