Vols hire Rock Gullickson as director of strength and conditioning

Rock Gullickson of the St. Louis Rams poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in St. Louis, Mo. (Photo: NFL Photos, Getty Images, 2009 NFL Photos)

The University of Tennessee announced the hiring of Rock Gullickson as director of strength and conditioning.

Gullickson comes to UT after serving as the Los Angeles and St. Louis Rams head of strength of conditioning since 2009.

“He fits the culture we are continuing to build at UT and he has a comprehensive plan that I truly believe our players will greatly benefit from,” said Vols head football coach Butch Jones.

Gullickson's contract runs for two years through February 28, 2019 at $375,000 per year.

According to USA TODAY Sports, that salary is tied for 7th highest nationally among FBS head strength coaches. Ole Miss strength coach Paul Jackson made the same salary in 2016. Two SEC strength coaches made more than that, South Carolina's Jeff Dillman ($400k, 5th) and Alabama's Scott Cochran ($525K, 2nd).

In addition to his duties with the Tennessee football program, Gullickson will oversee strength and conditioning for all 20 UT sport programs, according to a news release. Gullickson has 39 years of experience in strength and condition coaching.

"He is passionate about his work, a tireless worker, detail-oriented and has a tremendous track record of developing and motivating players to reach their maximum potential," Jones said. "The strength staff spends more time with our players than anyone and he, along with our current staff, will provide our players with the type of training needed to compete at the highest level."

Gullickson fills an opening left vacant since UT relieved director of strength and conditioning Dave Lawson in April.

Prior to joining the Rams, Gullickson spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers as the head strength coach. He was named NFL Strength Coach of the Year in 2007, an award voted on by all 32 strength and conditioning coaches in the NFL.

Gullickson entered the NFL coaching ranks in 2000 with the New Orleans Saints. He served as the Saints’ strength and conditioning coach through the 2005 season. Gullickson served as a collegiate coach for 22 seasons before joining the Saints.

A graduate of Moorhead State, Gullickson began his coaching career at his alma mater in 1978. He was a three-year starter at guard and team captain for the Dragons, earning All-Northern Sun Conference honors and was an Associated Press Division III All-American in 1977 as a senior.

(© 2017 WBIR)