Vols, Lady Vols give back to community at Hoops for Hope

The Vols and Lady Vols spent their Saturday giving back to the community at Hoops for Hope, an event that benefits those with Down Syndrome.

The Sexton family started the event ten years ago; UT has partnered with the event since its beginning.

"I just think, honestly, taking time out of our day to come do this, it's going to change their life," Lady Vols senior forward Kortney Dunbar said. "They're going to have the best experience doing this so why not? Why not give back?"

Junior guard Admiral Schofield recalled going to a camp hosted by NBA star Dwight Howard. Howard would remember the kids' names and be very involved. It made a huge impression on Schofield.

"He really kind of set an example for me," Schofield said. "He probably won't know who I was [now], but it was amazing to see how engaged he was with everybody...For me, I try to model that when I'm out here.

"Just hugging a kid can make their day," Schofield said. "That's amazing to me because that's the little things."

For some players, it was their first time participating in a philanthropy event like this one.

"It made me really look at life in a different perspective," junior college transfer Chris Darrington said. "Not only me, but my teammates as well, to realize how blessed we are to be able to run and jump and do the things that maybe some of these kids can't do."

