Vols looking for victory in the Swamp

Head coach Butch Jones of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on during the second half of the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Neyland Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Reaves, Custom)

GAINESVILLE, FL. - The Vols are headed to the Swamp on Saturday for the annual SEC showdown with the Gators.

It's been 14 years since the Vols beat the Gators in Gainesville, a 24-10 victory in 2003. But Tennessee snapped am 11-game losing streak to Florida in Neyland Stadium last year, with a thrilling 38-28, come-from-behind win.

Both teams are ranked in the Top 25, and both have a lot to prove this weekend!

Tennessee is coming off a 42-7 win over Indiana State on Sept. 9. Junior quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards, two scores and one interceptions. Junior running back John Kelly rushed 18 times for 87 yards and sophomore Carlin Fils-aime had three carries for 41 yards and two scores. Freshman Ty Chandler returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a score and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors

The Gators canceled their Week 2 matchup against Northern Colorado due to Hurricane Irma. Florida fell to Michigan, 33-17, in its season opener on Sept. 2.

The game is set for Saturday at 3:30 on CBS.

