Vols O-line commit Cade Mays scores rushing TD

Mays committed to Tennessee on Monday for the Class of 2018. (Photo: 247Sports)

Cade Mays is a local Vols legacy and a five-star recruit rated the number two offensive tackle in the country for the class of 2018 by 247Sports.

In Knoxville Catholic's season opener on Friday night, the Tennessee commit got a shot at fullback in the Fighting Irish's goalline package. He took a handoff and plowed his way into the endzone for a two-yard touchdown run (watch the video above).

Cade's father Kevin was an All-SEC offensive guard for the Vols in 1994. Cade's brother Cooper is a sophomore offensive lineman for Catholic and has scholarship offers from Tennessee and Georgia.





We mic'd up Cade Mays at Catholic's practice earlier in the week.

Here's what he likes about football:

"I love the physical aspect of it, you can go out there and beat somebody up for 80 plays and not get arrested for it."

And what he thinks about his potential:

"I've heard from everybody, I've got a huge ceiling but personally I think I can be one of the greatest offensive tackles to ever play."

© 2017 WBIR.COM