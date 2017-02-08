Feb 8, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Robert Hubbs III (3) goes to the basket against Mississippi Rebels guard Rasheed Brooks (14) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

Tennessee didn't have to worry about protecting a large lead Wednesday night, instead the Vols came from behind to beat Ole Miss, 75-66.

It was a close game the whole night, with neither team holding a lead larger than seven points until the final minute.

Tennessee's largest deficit was just five points, but the Vols trailed from the 5:06 mark of the first half until Grant Williams tied it with 2:52 left in the game.

The freshman Williams awoke the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd with an and-one with eight minutes left, ending the Vols stretch of 7:22 without a field goal and bringing Tennessee within two at 54-52.

It took another push to erase the deficit.

Williams tied the game at 64 with a physical basket off a pass from Robert Hubbs on an athletic move to keep the ball from going out of bounds.

After an Ole Miss travel, Tennessee took the lead 66-64 on a Hubbs layup.

The Vols called timeout with under a minute to go and six seconds on the shot clock. Jordan Bowden then buried a three to push the lead to 71-66.

Hubbs and Williams led the Vols with 18 points each and Bowden had 14.

The Vols defense locked things down in the second half, holding Ole Miss to 29% shooting.

Tennessee splits the season series with the Rebels, with each team winning a game at home. The Vols are now 14-10 and tied for fifth in the SEC with a 6-5 conference record.

(© 2017 WBIR)