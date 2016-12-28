Vols perform on stage, eat hot chicken at Music City Bowl

Tennessee football players Jack Jones, Evan Berry and Thomas Edwards perform the song they wrote at the Music City Bowl Welcome Party at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville.

A long list of country music legends has performed on stage at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville.

You can add three Tennessee football players to the list.

Vols offensive lineman Thomas Edwards and Jack Jones, and safety Evan Berry won the songwriting competition at the Music City Bowl Welcome Party with a rousing rendition of their own original song (with some help from a successful Nashville songwriter, Georgia Middleman).

"I'm in Nashville and I've got one goal, to beat the Cornhuskers in the Music City Bowl."

That was the chorus of the song for the trio who named themselves "The Schemers."

Berry can play the piano and Edwards has a musical background too. He played cello in high school and his parents are in a gospel band that has produced CDs.

Edwards got a rise out of the crowd with the line, "not a chance in hell I'm making curfew tonight."

Five Nebraska Cornhuskers put together a pretty good tune as well.





The winner was decided by which group got the loudest cheer. Tennessee won.

Before the songwriting competition, there was a hot chicken eating contest.

A shirtless 340-pound lineman Charles Mosley led the Vols eating 11 Hattie B's hot chicken tenders, but Garrett Johns took home the individual championship belt, eating 12 tenders and then beating his teammate in an eat-off.

Nebraska's group of five eaters won the team competition, eating 47 tenders compared to Tennessee's 40.

Justin Martin, Charles Folger, Marcus Tatum and Ryan Johnson made up the rest of the Vols' eating team.

Tennessee is practicing at Montgomery Bell Academy and staying at the Opryland hotel while preparing for its Music City Bowl matchup with the Cornhuskers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.