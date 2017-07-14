Vols picked third in SEC East

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones during the first quarter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 5, 2016. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

The votes are in from SEC Media Days and the Vols are predicted to finish third in the SEC East, according to the media.

Georgia was picked to win the East and Alabama was picked to win the West division and the SEC Championship.

Media voters slotted Florida at no. 2 in the East. Tennessee received three votes to win the division, none of them thought the Vols would win the SEC title.

One voter picked Vanderbilt to win the SEC Championship.

Alabama broke a record with ten first-team All-SEC selections as voted by the media.

Tennessee didn't have any first teamers but Jashon Robertson and Evan Berry are on the second team and Jauan Jennings and Trevor Daniel made third team All-SEC.

Here are the full standings predictions as voted by the media:

Eastern Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

SCHOOL POINTS

Georgia (138) 1572

Florida (96) 1526

Tennessee (3) 998

South Carolina (5) 897

Kentucky 869

Vanderbilt (1) 554

Missouri 388



Western Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

SCHOOL POINTS

Alabama (225) 1683

Auburn (13) 1329

LSU (4) 1262

Arkansas (1) 796

Texas A&M 722

Mississippi State 633

Ole Miss 379



SEC Champion

SCHOOL POINTS

Alabama 217

Auburn 11

Georgia 6

LSU 3

Florida 3

South Carolina 1

Vanderbilt 1

Arkansas 1

