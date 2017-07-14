Vols picked third in SEC East

The votes are in from SEC Media Days and the Vols are predicted to finish third in the SEC East, according to the media.
Georgia was picked to win the East and Alabama was picked to win the West division and the SEC Championship.
Media voters slotted Florida at no. 2 in the East. Tennessee received three votes to win the division, none of them thought the Vols would win the SEC title.
One voter picked Vanderbilt to win the SEC Championship.
Alabama broke a record with ten first-team All-SEC selections as voted by the media.
Tennessee didn't have any first teamers but Jashon Robertson and Evan Berry are on the second team and Jauan Jennings and Trevor Daniel made third team All-SEC.
Here are the full standings predictions as voted by the media:
Eastern Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)
SCHOOL POINTS
Georgia (138) 1572
Florida (96) 1526
Tennessee (3) 998
South Carolina (5) 897
Kentucky 869
Vanderbilt (1) 554
Missouri 388
Western Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)
SCHOOL POINTS
Alabama (225) 1683
Auburn (13) 1329
LSU (4) 1262
Arkansas (1) 796
Texas A&M 722
Mississippi State 633
Ole Miss 379
SEC Champion
SCHOOL POINTS
Alabama 217
Auburn 11
Georgia 6
LSU 3
Florida 3
South Carolina 1
Vanderbilt 1
Arkansas 1
