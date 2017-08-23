Vols Profile: Brandon Johnson

Vols wide receiver Brandon Johnson runs through a drill during preaseason camp 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Brandon Johnson is among a group of young Vols receivers competing for playing time. He appeared in nine games as a freshman, reeling in seven catches for 93 yards.

Johnson is the son of former World Series champion catcher Charles Johnson and the cousin of former NFL All-Pro receiver Chad Johnson.

He can play the saxophone and grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, close to the ocean and says he's thinking about becoming a marine biologist.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

"He may not be the biggest wide receiver, he may not be the fastest wide receiver, he might not be the quickest but he's just good at everything. He's kind of a jack of all trades. Good size, runs really good routes, he's a smart kid, has really good ball skills, good hands. If you can be a security blanket for your quarterback that's a big thing and I think Brandon Johnson's going to be a security blanket. I think he could have a sneaky good career, maybe in the mold of a Bobby Graham or a Tony Brown, someone like that at Tennessee, someone who just kind of flies under the radar but is always there when you need him."

