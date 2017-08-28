Vols profile: Ethan Wolf

Sep 26, 2015; Gainesville, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Wolf (82) runs with the ball as Florida Gators defensive back Vernon Hargreaves III (1) attempted to defend during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Ethan Wolf is a senior tight end for the Vols that can really make an impact this season.

In his first three seasons at Tennessee, he tallied 752 yards and four touchdowns on 67 catches.

Ethan's brother Eli is also a tight end for the Vols, and one of their favorite hobbies is hunting. He got his first bow when he was a teenager, and fell in love with hunting after that.

His biggest role models are his parents, who have supported Ethan and all of his siblings in pursuing sports.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

"He showed up on campus as a big, strong kid, who was a good athlete, could block a little bit, could go run routes, catch the ball, go make plays. Tennessee needs him. Josh Malone's gone, Alvin Kamara's gone, Jason Croom's gone. That's a lot of the production in the passing game that's gone. This is a guy who can help them do that, and this is a guy that can help them in the running game too. I think Ethan Wolf needs to have a big season if he wants to play in the NFL, and I think he can play in the NFL. Let's see if he can go out there and show us what he can do this season."

