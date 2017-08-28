Vols profile: Jashon Robertson

Jul 10, 2017; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee offensive lineman Jashon Robertson speaks to the media during SEC media days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Winfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Custom)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Jashon Roberston is a senior offensive lineman for the Vols, but he entered the program as a defensive lineman. He made the switch during pre-season camp his freshman year. This season, he's making the move from guard to center.

If it's not football, it's video games for him. Robertson is a huge gamer. He wasn't shy about sharing his gamer, JayRob73.

He has a special place in his heart and his stomach for Thanksgiving dinner. He says his ideal birthday would be to have a Thanksgiving dinner.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

"You like having big, strong, tough, smart offensive lineman and he checks all those boxes. I think it's fair that he was considered a pre-season All-SEC player by a lot of people. He has to play well on the field, and he has to be a really good leader behind the scenes, and I think he's capable of doing both of those things."

© 2017 WBIR.COM