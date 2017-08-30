Vols Profile: Kahlil McKenzie

Mar 23, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Reginald Kahlil McKenzie Jr. (99) stretches during Tennessee Volunteers football practice at Anderson Training Facility. Credit: Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Calvin Mattheis, WBIR)

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Vols junior defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie is the son of former Vol and Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie.

Kahlil was rated as one of the top five prospects in the country in the class of 2015. He tore a pectoral muscle against Alabama last year and missed the final six games of the season.

WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL?

"I look up to my father. My dad is my biggest role model. Everything he's instilled in me, all the values and things like that, that's been huge for me. Everything he's ever taught me, listening to him, being able to come to school where he went, he's my biggest role model."

FAVORITE PLACE TO EAT IN KNOXVILLE?

"Oscar's Tacos right on the strip. Shout out to y'all. They know my order. I call in sometimes and they know my number, so I'm just like, 'hey, yea the usual.'"

FAVORITE MOVIE?

"Honestly, probably 'Little Rascals.' Little Rascals is one of my all-time favorite movies. It's hilarious, I won't stop laughing whenever I watch it. I watched it as a little kid and just can't get over it."

WHAT ARE YOUR FAVORITE SPORTS TEAMS?

"Real Madrid, without a doubt. I'm a big soccer guy. In football, I'm a huge Packer fan, huge Raider fan, Vols fan, all that."

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com:

"This is a guy who had as much pressure as you could possibly put on someone going into college. He was a five-star and a Tennessee legacy. And he went to Tennessee as was expected to just blow the world up on day one and when he didn't do that, people started going, 'oh is he a bust, what's going on?'"

"In terms of work ethic, he's one of the last guys to leave the field every single day now and that wasn't the case in the past. He's gotten healthy finally for the first time in about a year, I think physically he looks pretty good. He's a guy who, if he can play like himself in the trenches, he could be a problem for people."

