Vols Profile: Todd Kelly Jr.

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Todd Kelly Jr. starred at Webb School of Knoxville as a running back and safety before choosing his father's alma mater over offers from more than 20 Power Five schools.

TK has picked off eight passes in his three seasons at Tennessee, including a key interception in the fourth quarter of the Vols' win over Florida.

Kelly Jr. began his UT career wearing number six but switched to No. 24 before last season to honor Zaevion Dobson, a local Knoxville high school football player who was killed while shielding his friends from gunfire.

Kelly Jr. is entering his senior season with the Vols and is expected to start at safety.

Do you have a hidden talent?

TK: "I like to sing. I sang in high school. I was in the Madrigal Singers Honors Choir. I don't do it very often, kind of in the shower by myself, minding my own business. I don't plan on singing for anybody else."

What do you want to do after football?

TK: "I want to go to medical school, take my MCAT, see where I end up. I've always been studying, so that's my goal, dreams and aspirations."

Favorite movie?

"It's from my childhood, my favorite movie is 'Like Mike.' It has Lil' Bow Wow in it, it's a pretty awesome movie."

Favorite place to eat in Knoxville?

Probably Nama. I'm a big sushi guy. I try to go every Monday and Thursday. I'm a college kid on a low budget so I go on the half price nights.

govols247 analysis from Wes Rucker:

"Todd Kelly Jr. is someone I think everyone on the Tennessee beat knew before he even got to Tennessee. As much as his dad's been around the program it's almost like a lot of us watched TK grow up. He's a guy who came in with high expectations, he was a U.S. Army All-American, really highly rated player in the 247Sports Composite and he's been a consistent player from day one. I think though at times, and he would be the first to tell you, there's more to him. He can play better. I think he's trimmed a little bit of weight, I think he's gotten a little bit faster which he needed to do and he needs to be an anchor on that back line for Tennessee."

