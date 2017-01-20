Vols promote Larry Scott to OC, hire Mike Canales

Vols tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Larry Scott has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Pictured during his time as interim head coach at Miami. (Photo: Custom)

Tennessee football has promoted Larry Scott to offensive coordinator and hired Mike Canales as quarterbacks coach, the program announced Friday afternoon.

Scott served as the tight ends coach/special teams coordinator for the Vols in 2016 and previously was the interim head coach at Miami.

Canales has more than 30 years of coaching experience, most recently as an assistant at his alma mater Utah State.

Scott and Canales worked on the offensive staff together at South Florida from 2007-09 and Scott played offensive line for the Bulls when Canales was the program's offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

"We spoke to a lot of very quality candidates," head coach Butch Jones said in a press release. "Our goal was to gather as much information as possible in a timely manner but also go through a detailed process, which we did. We feel strongly about our offensive staff and that Larry Scott is the best fit moving forward to lead the unit.

"Larry played an important role in the success we had offensively last year and was heavily involved in all aspects of our game plan, both during the week and on game day. We felt it was vital to maintain our continuity on offense and keep building on what we have established the past four seasons."

Tennessee averaged 36.4 points per game for the 2016 season. That ranked 2nd in the SEC and 24th nationally. If you take away defense and special teams touchdowns and look at offense alone, the Vols ranked first in the conference in scoring.

Scott has worked as an full-time offensive assistant at the college level since 2007 at South Florida, Miami and Tennessee.

This will be his first stint as an offensive coordinator at the college level. He was an offensive coordinator at the high school level in Florida from 2001-04.

