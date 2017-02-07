Vols promote Walt Wells to replace Mahoney, announce Hoke hiring

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones reacts to his team scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Custom)

Tennessee football announced the hiring of Walt Wells and Brady Hoke and a shift in job title for Steve Stripling on Tuesday.

Don Mahoney won't be returning as Tennessee's offensive line coach, the school announced.

The Vols promoted offensive quality control assistant Walt Wells to offensive line coach.

Mahoney did not have his contract renewed after serving on Butch Jones' staff since 2007 at Central Michigan, Jones' first season as a head coach.

Wells is from Nashville and has coached offensive line at various stops including a long tenure at Western Kentucky from 2003-2012. He served as South Florida's offensive coordinator in 2013.

He will make $300,000 per season and his contract runs for two years.

Tennessee officially announced the hiring of former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke as defensive line coach, as previously reported by our partners at govols247.com.

Hoke's contract runs for two years at $500,000 per season.

Tennessee's previous defensive line coach, Steve Stripling, will remain with the Vols as director of football program development.

"Coach Stripling and I have a special relationship and I know how valuable a resource he is for myself and our coaching staff," Jones said in a press release. "This new position will allow him the opportunity to be involved in every facet of our football program, not just the defensive side or the defensive line room. Every coach and player will benefit greatly from Coach Strip."

Hoke was Oregon's defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach in 2016, has 12 seasons of FBS head coaching experience and was named the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year in 2011 after guiding Michigan to an 11-2 record and a Sugar Bowl victory in his first season as Wolverines head coach.

"Tennessee has a great tradition, a great program and a rabid fanbase," Hoke said in a press release. "That is something you always want to be involved with. To come here and be a part of this staff -- Coach Jones and I have known each other a long time -- it's something that we are very excited about and can't wait to get started."

It has been a busy offseason for the Vols in terms of coaching changes.

Charlton Warren was hired away from North Carolina to replace Willie Martinez as defensive backs coach.

Mike DeBord left his offensive coordinator post to take the same position at Indiana, closer to his family. Tennessee promoted tight ends Larry Scott to fill that role and hired Mike Canales as quarterbacks coach.

