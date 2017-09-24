Vols QB weighs in on anthem protests

Tennessee freshman quarterback Will McBride (Photo: Danny Parker, 247Sports) (Photo: Custom)

Some Tennessee football players have joined the lengthening list of people offering support to NFL players protesting during the pregame national anthem.

Freshman quarterback Will McBride was as vocal as any of the Vols, tweeting Sunday that he believes the “whole NFL should be kneeling” in protest of a situation that reignited in a big way following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend.

