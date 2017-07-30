Vols' QBs enjoy growing friendship despite competition

Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. (Photo: WBIR)

Competitions for starting jobs, particularly between quarterbacks, can get contentious at times for some players.

But Tennessee junior quarterback Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano haven’t developed a rivalry this offseason during their ongoing battle for the starting job.

After the Vols’ first preseason practice Saturday afternoon, Guarantano went as far as to say he has a “growing” friendship with Dormady, and the two have continued to get along well despite fighting to win the same spot.

“Quinten had a great spring game,” Guarantano said. “He had a great spring. He’s been a great teammate for me, and I think that our friendship’s growing, as well. I think that we’re able to come to each other and just have any type of conversation that we want, so it’s definitely grown."

