Vols' QBs enjoy growing friendship despite competition

Vols' redshirt freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano speaks to reporters.

Ryan Callahan, GoVols247 , WBIR 1:46 PM. EDT July 30, 2017

Competitions for starting jobs, particularly between quarterbacks, can get contentious at times for some players.

But Tennessee junior quarterback Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano haven’t developed a rivalry this offseason during their ongoing battle for the starting job.

After the Vols’ first preseason practice Saturday afternoon, Guarantano went as far as to say he has a “growing” friendship with Dormady, and the two have continued to get along well despite fighting to win the same spot.

“Quinten had a great spring game,” Guarantano said. “He had a great spring. He’s been a great teammate for me, and I think that our friendship’s growing, as well. I think that we’re able to come to each other and just have any type of conversation that we want, so it’s definitely grown."

