Vols Richmond suspended, Kirkland has surgery

Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. tackles Northwestern wide receiver Austin Carr during the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016. (Photo: Mike Carlson, Getty Images)

Tennessee will be without its left tackle and middle linebacker for the season opener against Georgia Tech.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Drew Richmond is suspended due to a violation of team rules.

"If he does everything he needs to do, he'll be back for Indiana State," Butch Jones said.

Junior linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. had surgery on Wednesday for a meniscus injury. Jones was waiting to hear more about the outcome of the surgery before providing a timetable on how long Kirkland will be out, but he will miss the Georgia Tech game.

Colton Jumper is listed as the starter at middle linebacker on the Vols depth chart, with Dillon Bates behind him.

Tennessee does have some good news on the injury front. Redshirt senior receiver Josh Smith practiced on Tuesday and could be available for Monday's game.

© 2017 WBIR.COM