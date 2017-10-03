Vols safety Todd Kelly Jr. has surgery

Oct 29, 2016; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is sacked by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Todd Kelly Jr. (24) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Blake, Custom)

Vols senior safety Todd Kelly Jr. will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts are with Todd Kelly," Vols head coach Butch Jones said after practice late Tuesday afternoon. "TK had surgery today, we're awaiting word but I anticipate it went extremely well but we're thinking about him and his family as well."

Kelly Jr. is a Knoxville native and son of former All-SEC Vol Todd Kelly Sr.

TK Jr. played in the first two games of the season before sitting out due to a lingering knee issue. Because he did not participate in more than three games and the injury is season ending, Kelly Jr. could possibly receive a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA and be eligible to return next season as a redshirt senior.

"That's something we'll take one day at a time but we have spoken about it and obviously we would welcome him back and love to have him back here," Jones said.

Kelly led the Vols in tackles last season.

OTHER INJURY UPDATES

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway did not practice on Tuesday after leaving the game against Georgia with an apparent injury.

Jones said Callaway would have practiced if it was a game week. Tennessee has an open date this weekend before hosting South Carolina on Oct. 14.

Callaway leads the Vols with three receiving touchdowns but hasn't caught a pass in the last two games.

Linebacker Austin Smith practiced on Tuesday. He was expected to be the starting strongside linebacker but injured his knee less than a week before the season opener and hasn't played in a game yet.

"I think it's more him getting in football condition and becoming more and more confident in his knee but he was out here going through all the drills today," Jones said.

