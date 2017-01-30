Vols' Shanon Reid grateful for opportunity to escape gun violence

Vols early enrollee linebacker Shanon Reid walking onto the field at Neyland Stadium.

Vols' freshman linebacker Shanon Reid is very grateful for his scholarship to Tennessee.

"I'm blessed to try to get my education and at least make it out," Reid said.

Make it out of Fort Myers, Florida, where gun violence affected Reid's every day life.

He says his cousin and close friend were shot and killed in the last year.

"Where I'm from you can't even go to a party or any of that without somebody getting shot," Reid said.

"It's kinda crazy down there. I'm blessed that my parents were always on me and I didn't go to parties or anything like that."

"At the end of the day, bullets don't have a name on them. Anybody can get hit."

Reid stayed on the right path and earned football scholarships, choosing to early at Tennessee a semester early, in January.

The three-star linebacker feels fortunate to have both of his parents in his life. They always kept him on the right track and drove him wherever he needed to go, even as far as Texas to participate in a football combine to get noticed.

Football gave him the chance to escape the gun violence and start a new life for himself.

"Knowing that I could get out of that atmosphere I was always in, especially if I choose the life that I have in front of me, if I have a family I can bring them into the right environment and not be in that same environment that I was in growing up, like having to worry about friends dying or not seeing the next day," Reid said.

Reid looked up to NFL stars from Fort Myers like Deion Sanders and Sammy Watkins. He wants to be the same kind of inspiration for kids growing up in a similar situation.

"I know I have to make a great example for the kids back home and the little ones that's related to me, I know I have to make the best of the opportunity that's in front of me," Reid said.

