Vols fall to South Carolina, 15-9

A late drive fell short at the goal line as Tennessee fell to South Carolina, 15-9 on Saturday.

The Vols got the ball down six points with 1:13 left and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano drove the Vols down the field with a 17-yard completion to Marquez Callway, a 39-yard hook-up with Brandon Johnson and an 8-yard toss to Callaway.

After a pass interference gave the Vols a 1st-and-goal from the two-yard line, Guarantano threw three straight incompletions to end the game.

The final play was a designed rollout to the right and Guarantano fired incomplete to Johnson who was well covered in the endzone.

Tennessee hasn't scored a touchdown in the last 10 quarters of play.

The Vols led 9-3 at the half.

South Carolina started the game 0-6 on third downs but converted two in a row while marching down the field on a 12-play, 95-yard drive capped by a 20-yard A.J. Turner touchdown run with 1:02 left in the third to tie the game at nine.

The holder couldn’t handle a low snap on the extra point and the game remained tied.

The Gamecocks followed that with another lengthy drive in the fourth quarter, going 72 yards in 16 plays to set up a go-ahead 21-yard field from freshman Parker White, taking a 12-9 lead.

White hit another field goal with 1:13 left in the game to extend the lead to the final margin of six.

The Vols offense looked smooth to start the game, picking up a first down on two plays before John Kelly ripped off a 24-yard gain punctuated by a devastating stiff arm to nickel Jamyest Williams.

A Brent Cimaglia field goal put the Vols up 3-0, their first score on an opening possession this season.

The freshman kicker was in for senior Aaron Medley, who missed the game due to an illness.

Tennessee’s second drive started at its own five-yard line but the Vols quickly moved out of the shadow of the goal post with a pair of John Kelly runs and a Guarantano pass to Brandon Johnson.

Freshman running back Ty Chandler busted a 30-yard run, cutting back across the field and getting a helpful block from Guarantano. Left tackle Drew Richmond took out two Gamecocks with a single block on the play.

Tennessee drove to the South Carolina three-yard line but a power run from under center was stuffed for a loss and Guarantano was chased down from behind by D.J. Wonnum for sack. The Big Orange settled for a 33-yard Brent Cimaglia field goal to make it 6-0.

