Jan 11, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) goes to the basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee basketball is on a three-game losing streak for the first time this season. The Vols (8-8, 1-3 SEC), committed 22 turnovers and shot 32.7 percent from the floor in a 70-60 loss to South Carolina.

"I thought both teams played extremely hard defensively," Vols head coach Rick Barnes said. "Offensively, we were woeful and weren’t aggressive. We didn’t do anything that we talked about that we wanted to do on the offensive end consistently. We wanted to get to the free-throw line, and we did, but we could have gotten there more."

"Point-guard play, we had 10 or 11 turnovers between that position, and it’s tough to win when you turn it over like that. I thought it was the first time all year that we were really tentative for long periods of time, and that is what was really disappointing."

The Gamecocks (13-3, 3-0 SEC) still haven't lost a game this season when Sindarius Thornwell plays. The senior from Lancaster, S.C. had a game-high 22 points.

South Carolina also turned it over 22 times but shot 7-13 (53.8%) on three-pointers.





Freshman Grant Williams led the Vols with 15 points.

Tennessee shot 1-for-11 from three-point range.

Rick Barnes' squad was playing for the first time this season without second leading scorer Detrick Mostella, who was dismissed from the team due to a violation of team rules.

"We can talk about Detrick," Barnes said. "He didn't play very well at Florida Saturday. He was a non-factor there. He's been a non-factor in games this year. If you really think about it, he was either feast or famine and he hates more than these guys playing against pressure. It wouldn't have made a difference because South Carolina, they pressure better than anybody we've played and do a better job and he like our guards, they've shown they don't want to play against that kind of pressure."





South Carolina entered the game ranking 9th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing an average of 60 points per game and 21st with an average of 16.53 turnovers forced per game.

A Kyle Alexander rebound and putback made the score 13-9 South Carolina with 8:37 left in the first half but the Vols were held without a field goal for the next 6:54 of the game until Admiral Schofield scored inside to make it 27-19.

Williams rejected three Gamecock shots within a span of less than a minute late in the first half including one that lead to a Jordan Bone fast break layup to make it 27-21 at halftime.

The 21 points were by far the fewest Tennessee has scored in a half this season. The previous low was 29.

Three Tennessee turnovers in the first three minutes of the second half allowed South Carolina to stretch the lead to 13.

The Vols couldn't trim the deficit to any less than seven the rest of the way. Tennessee failed to capitalize on several opportunities to make it a two-possession game.

"The hardest thing is that I want to win right now. In a 40-minute game if you do what you need to do and you don’t beat yourself you can win it. I believe that," Barnes said.

"You see it all the time when teams you don’t think can win actually win. It is when five guys think as one and if you don’t get that and you know you are smaller and there is little room for error and you play the way you play. I think you have to build that into guys. When you have young guys you have to make them want to win right now and I believe you have to teach that. I don’t think you can stand before them in a game and say you are building something for the future because all we have is the next game and I think they have to have the will. I have had teams like this before and you can coach them like a team that is ranked number one in the country, and we have 40 minutes to go out and win this basketball game."

Tennessee travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday for an 8:30 tip at Memorial Gym. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

