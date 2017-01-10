Rock Gullickson of the St. Louis Rams poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in St. Louis, Mo. (Photo: NFL Photos, Getty Images, 2009 NFL Photos)

Rock Gullickson has known Butch Jones since 1990, when they were on the football staff together at Rutgers.

"Butch liked coming down to train and workout," Gullickson said at his introductory press conference Tuesday.

Jones was a 22-year old offensive graduate assistant and Gullickson a 35-year old strength and conditioning coach.

"He wanted to bench press a lot of weight and we started training together," Gullickson said.





The pair became close enough that Gullickson was in Jones' wedding.

Now they're back on the same staff again for the first time since those Rutgers days. Gullickson was introduced Tuesday as Tennessee's new strength and conditioning coach.

"I told Butch there's two reasons I'm here, I want to help him achieve his goals, the University of Tennessee football's goals and help these kids win a championship," Gullickson said.

The Moorhead, Minn. native has spent the last 17 seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Los Angeles Rams. Gullickson worked with college teams for the first 22 years of his career.

"I want the program to be balanced, I want the program to be challenging. I want the kids, every time they leave to say, 'that was successful, I can't wait to go back again for the next workout,'" Gullickson said.





WHY ROCK?

Gullickson's first name on his birth certificate is Roger, but he goes by Rock.

The nickname was given to him by his dad on the day of his birth.

"I was born in 1955 and the heavyweight boxing champion of the world was Rocky Marciano," Gullickson said. "My folks had picked out a name but when dad first saw me, he said, 'that looks more like a Rocky.'"

So, for his whole life Gullickson's dad called him Rocky, while his mom called him Roger. Even his two brothers were divided on the name. One called him Rocky, one called him Roger.

When his dad died, his mom began calling him Rocky.

"I don't know if the name fits or if I grew into the name, but it's been with me since birth."





HARD KNOCKS GRIM REAPER

Gullickson played a key role in an episode of the 2016 edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks" series.

Cameras followed the Los Angeles Rams through training camp and Gullickson was responsible for taking players to talk to head coach Jeff Fisher when they were about to be cut.

"I'm glad to be done with it," Gullickson said. "I won't miss that part. Often times I pulled them right from the weight room where they kind of learned to trust you as their coach and their mentor, to all of a sudden here I come and they know it's the end of the line. That was difficult."





SNAPPING TO BRETT FAVRE

During his 17 seasons in the NFL, Gullickson often snapped for quarterbacks during practice. He's helped out about 30 different QBs over 14 years of snapping, including Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

"He's a very positive and encouraging type of person. I would snap between 100 and 150 snaps per practice and after every practice Brett said, 'thanks.' Not everybody does that, but he did. He became a special friend," Gullickson said.