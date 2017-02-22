Feb 22, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jeff Roberson (11) dribbles the ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Robert Hubbs III (3) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

Vanderbilt's defense stifled the Vols in a 67-54 Commodores win at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night.

Tennessee's offense was abysmal in the first half, shooting 6-of-26 (23%) from the floor en route to a 28-18 deficit.

The Vols rallied within one point twice, the last time on pair of Grant Williams free throws to make it 44-43 with 6:01 left in the game, but the Commodores answered every Tennessee run.

Vanderbilt pushed the lead back to seven but Tennessee closed the deficit to four on a pair of Robert Hubbs free throws with 1:37 to go.

That was immediately followed by an extremely questionable foul call on Vols guard Kwe Parker. The freshman was guarding Riley LaChance off the ball and took a shoulder to the face, but was whistled for a foul.

Kwe Parker called for a foul here. Terrible. pic.twitter.com/QhcpE33FGJ — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) February 23, 2017

LaChance hit both ends of the one-and-one free throws to give the Commodores a 6-point lead and Tennessee seemed to unravel from there.

On the next Vanderbilt possession, Tennessee trapped the ball along the sideline and Admiral Schofield was called for a foul while going for a steal. He was visibly furious with the call.

The loss to Vanderbilt certainly damages the Vols NCAA Tournament hopes.

(© 2017 WBIR)