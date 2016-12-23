Vols Vault: Tennessee's track record in Nashville

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones roams the sidelines during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 19, 2016. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports, Randy Sartin)

You don't have to go back far to remember the last time the Vols played at Nissan Stadium.

Team 119 opened the 2015 season at the home of the Tennessee Titans. A scoring spree launched them to a 59-30 win over Bowling Green.

You also don't have to go back far to remember Tennessee's last neutral site game. Bristol Motor Speedway packed in 156,990 fans - college football's largest crowd ever - to see the Vols play Virginia Tech in the Battle at Bristol in September.

The Vols walked away rather handily with that win, minus that first quarter defense, but that's a story for another time.

Inside the numbers:

The Vols are 4-0 under Butch Jones in games played on a neutral field. That figure includes the team's two bowl wins in 2014 and 2015.

Tennessee is 41-21-4 in contests played in the city of Nashville, 4-2 when playing a team not named Vanderbilt.

Vols and Titans:

The 2016 season marks the first time since 2013 the Titans have finished the season with as many wins as the Vols. The last time both teams finished with winning records was in 2007, when both Vols and Titans won 10 games apiece.