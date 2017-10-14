Vols vs. South Carolina live updates

Sep 23, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Footballs rest on the filed prior to the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Massachusetts Minutemen at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

The Vols entered Saturday looking to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Team 121 hosted South Carolina, looking for a much needed win off a bye week.

The Gamecocks are 4-2 on the season under Coach Will Muschamp. Muschamp is 5-0 coaching against Tennessee in his career; three of those wins have come with Butch Jones at the helm.

Coach Jones said redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano would get his first career start at quarterback.

