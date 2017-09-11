Vols WR Josh Smith will be back for Florida game

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Smith (25) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown at Neyland Stadium. (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

The Vols will have senior wide receiver Josh Smith back in the lineup for this week's rivalry game with Florida.

The Knoxville native missed the first two games with a shoulder sprain.

"Josh Smith will be back, he actually could've played in the (Indiana State) game Saturday but we wanted to make sure he had another week of recovery and treatment, so he'll be ready to go," Tennessee head coach Butch Jones said at his Monday press conference.

Smith's fellow slot receivers Latrell Williams and Tyler Byrd will also return from injury for the Florida game, according to Jones. Williams is listed as the starter at slot receiver on the depth chart.

Jones said it was a positive that the Vols came away from the Indiana State game relatively healthy. The only injury was tight end Eli Wolf's sprained ankle. Jones deemed him questionable for the game against the Gators.

RELATED: Wolf gets scholarship at Vols practice

Offensive tackle Marcus Tatum, kick returner Evan Berry, nickel corner Baylen Buchanan and linebacker Austin Smith are also questionable, according to Jones.

© 2017 WBIR.COM