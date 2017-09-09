Will Vols-Gators be moved?

In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves over Cuba and towards the Florida coast taken at 14:15 UTC on September 09, 2017. (Photo: NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images, 2017 NOAA)

Tennessee football is scheduled to play rival Florida on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Gainesville.

Hurricane Irma presents a threat to the state of Florida, which is already experiencing wind and rain, and there is a chance that the game might have to be moved if the Gators are unable to host.

Butch Jones said immediately after the Vols win over Indiana State on Saturday that no conversations had taken place yet between Tennessee and Florida concerning the game. Jones was trying to take care of his more than a dozen players from Florida and make sure their families had what they needed.

A report from our partners at govols247.com says that officials have discussed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as a possible alternative if the game needs to take place outside of Gainesville. Officials would like to make a decision by Tuesday.

