Willie Gault selected to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Macon, Ga. – Former University of Tennessee football player and track athlete Willie Gault is set to be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

The state’s Hall of Fame honors court chose Gault from a starting pool of more than 150 nominees through a three-round screening process.

“Willie is probably one of the greatest athletes of all time,” said GSHF President and CEO Derek Waugh. “His roots are in Griffin, Ga., and I hope that his friends and supporters come out and really support him. He deserves it.”

Gault, 56, is one of eight inductees who will be honored at the banquet. He is joined by football player Keith Brooking, golfer Laura Coble, tennis coach Manuel Diaz, basketball player Matt Harpring, football player Garrison Hearst, athletic leader/golf coach Liz Murphey and football player Jeff Saturday.

Gault set records in the 110-meter high hurdles at the SEC track and field championships in 1981 and 1982.

On the gridiron, Gault earned All-American honors his senior season in 1982. He played at Tennessee from 1979-1982.

UT CAREER RECEIVING STATISTICS

Class/Year No. Yards Avg. TD Long Freshman 1979 3 95 31.6 1 69 Sophomore 1980 14 240 17.1 1 48 Junior 1981 22 479 21.7 4 80 Senior 1982 50 668 13.4 4 78 Totals 89 1,482 16.7 10 80

UT CAREER PUNT RETURN STATISTICS

Class/Year No. Yards Avg. TD Long Freshman 1979 6 30 5.0 0 - Sophomore 1980 21 103 4.9 0 - Junior 1981 31 381 12.3 1 - Senior 1982 20 145 7.3 0 - Totals 78 659 8.5 1 -

UT CAREER KICKOFF RETURN STATISTICS

Class/Year No. Yards Avg. TD Long Freshman 1979 3 37 12.3 0 - Sophomore 1980 24 662 27.6 3 - Junior 1981 28 606 21.6 0 - Senior 1982 23 549 23.9 1 - Totals 78 1,854 23.7 4 -

Editor’s Note: Statistics courtesy of UTsports.com.

The Griffin, Ga., native was a member of the U.S. Olympic track team, and also the world record setting 4x100-meter relay team at the 1983 world championships.

The Chicago Bears drafted Gault with the 18th overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. Gault helped the Bears win Super Bowl XX, and played the remainder of his 11-year career with the Los Angeles Raiders.

In 1988, Gault also made the U.S. Olympic bobsled team.

Gault holds records for the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in the Masters competition. He ran a 100-meter dash in 10.88 seconds at the age of 50.

Gault now works as an actor in Los Angeles.

The GSHF induction ceremony is set for Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Macon City Auditorium. The Hall of Fame’s annual FanFest is scheduled for Feb. 24 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET at the museum.

Fans can purchase tickets to the banquet by calling (478)572-1585.

