How far will the Lady Vols go in the SEC tournament?

The 2017 Lady Vols have been on a roller coaster, losing some games that they shouldn't have but also winning several games against top-ten opponents. Can they capture their 18th SEC tournament championship or will their streak of 23 straight opening game

WBIR 6:33 PM. EST March 01, 2017

