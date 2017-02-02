Lady Vols down LSU on 'Live Pink, Bleed Orange' night, 77-58

Jan 16, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Hooly Warlick during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

The Lady Vols pushed their win streak to four games on Thursday night with a 77-58 win over LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Jaime Nared carried over her outstanding play from Monday's victory over South Carolina. The junior recorded a double-double, scoring 26 points on 9-of-10 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds. The 26 points are one shy of her career-high set Monday against South Carolina.

Tennessee dominated the glass, out-rebounding LSU 42-28. Diamond DeShields led the way with 11 boards and also dished out 8 assists.

The game was also Tennessee's annual "Live Pink, Bleed Orange" night, a breast cancer awareness event. The Lady Vols wore special pink jerseys and each fan was given a pink shirt.

Tennessee head coach Holly Warlick and LSU head coach Nikki Fargas (a former Lady Vol player and assistant), started the "Champions for a Cause" foundation together to raise money to fight breast cancer.

Before the game, Warlick and Fargas presented a $15,000 check from the foundation to the University of Tennessee Cancer Institute. The money will go towards a new mobile mammography unit for the Breast Health Outreach Program.

(© 2017 WBIR)