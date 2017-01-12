Lady Vols lose to Ole Miss for first time since 1996

Jan 8, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Holly Warlick reacts against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Saul Young/ Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Saul Young, Custom)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Madinah Muhammad scored 21 points Thursday night as Mississippi defeated Tennessee 67-62 to beat the Lady Volunteers for the first time since 1996 and end a 28-game losing streak in this series.

Ole Miss (13-4, 2-2 SEC) rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit. The Rebels pulled ahead for good when Erika Sisk's two free throws broke a 56-all tie with 4:10 left.

The Rebels led 63-60 when Tennessee's Diamond DeShields and Alexa Middleton missed potential game-tying 3-pointers with less than 30 seconds remaining. Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) was 1 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Muhammad and Shandricka Sessom each hit two free throws in the final 16 seconds to clinch Ole Miss' victory.

Sessom had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaime Nared scored a career-high 23 points for Tennessee. DeShields had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Ole Miss' last victory over Tennessee was a 78-72 decision on Feb. 4, 1996.

