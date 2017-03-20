Credit: Saul Young/ Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Saul Young, Custom)

The Lady Vols season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament thanks to a 75-64 defeat at the hands of host Louisville.

This marks only the second time in program history that Tennessee failed to reach the Sweet Sixteen.

Tennessee contained Louisville's Asia Durr for most of the game. She came in shooting 52% from three-point land in her previous three games but went just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. She hit five free throws down the stretch to finish with 23 points.

Mariya Moore stepped up for Louisville, giving the Cards the lead early in the fourth, then drillling two straight three's to send the home crowd into a frenzy. Moore's eight-straight points put Louisville up 54-47 with 7:05 left and Tennessee wouldn't get it any closer than five points from that point.

Moore drained all five of her three-point attempts and had 19 points.

The Lady Vols went without a field goal in the fourth quarter until the 2:40 mark when Meme Jackson hit a three. Tennessee had missed it's previous 15 shots in a row.

Louisville meanwhile hit seven of its first nine shots of the fourth.

Jaime Nared was out on the court about three hours before the game putting up extra shots and it seemed to carry over. She hit her first four shots of the game and buried a key three-ball to pull Tennessee within one in the third quarter.

A Mercedes Russell bucket inside gave the Lady Vols the lead 45-44 with 1:44 left in the third.

Nared went a while without a bucket after that three, not scoring again until an and-one with less than two minutes left in the game made it 67-62 Louisville. She finished with a game-high 28 points.

© 2017 WBIR.COM