Lady Vols snap No. 4 South Carolina's 30-game SEC win streak, 76-74

Tennessee snapped No. 4 South Carolina's 30-game SEC winning streak with a 76-74 win in Columbia.
A controversial call might have helped tip the game in the Lady Vols' favor.
Tied at 74 with less than 10 seconds left, Jaime Nared brought the ball up-court for Tennessee when her feet got tangled with South Carolina's Tyasha Harris. Nared fell to the ground a slid across the hardwood with the ball. The ref called a blocking foul on Harris.
Nared went to the line and calmly knocked down both free throws to give the Lady Vols a two-point lead and Bianca Cuevas-Moore missed a desperation three in the final seconds to seal the game.
Prior to that sequence, Cuevas-Moore buried a three over Nared with 15 seconds left to tie the game at 74, erasing what once was an 11-point Lady Vol lead.
Nared was clutch in the closing moments for Tennessee, scoring seven points in the final minute, including hitting 5-of-6 free throws. The junior finished with a career-high 27 points.
Mercedes Russell recorded an efficient double-double, scoring 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting with 11 rebounds.
Diamond DeShields had another solid game, scoring 21 points, grabbing eight boards and dishing five assists with just one turnover.
The win snapped Tennessee's three-game losing streak in the series.
