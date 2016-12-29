Tennessee Lady Vols host UNCW on Thursday night

Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Holly Warlick speaks with her team during the second half against the Baylor Lady Bears at Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 4, 2016. Baylor won 88 to 66. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team looks to extend its three-game winning streak on Thursday night against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

Tennessee (7-4) had eight days off for the holiday break after beating Troy 110-84 on Dec. 21.

Redshirt junior center Mercedes Russell leads the Lady Vols in scoring (16.0 points) and rebounding (9.2 rebounds). Russell has notched a double-double in seven games this season.

Junior forward Jaime Nared averages 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds this season.

Redshirt junior guard Diamond DeShields averages 15.3 points. DeShields has scored 15 or more points in seven of the past nine games.

UNCW (5-5) is coming off of a 91-65 win over Catawba on Dec. 19. Seahawks junior guard Madison Raque leads the team in scoring with 13.2 points per game.

Tipoff at Thompson-Boling Arena between the Lady Vols and Seahawks is set for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The game is not on television, but viewers can live stream it on WatchESPN.com.

Tennessee begins SEC play against Kentucky on Jan. 1, 2017. The Lady Vols’ last non-conference game on their schedule is against Notre Dame on Jan. 16, 2017.

