Warlick: I'd be shocked if Lady Vols took Auburn lightly

Jan 8, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Holly Warlick reacts against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Saul Young/ Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Saul Young, Custom)

Tennessee Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick met with reporters Wednesday to discuss the team's upcoming road game at Auburn.

The Lady Vols (11-6, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a 71-69 win over No. 6 Notre Dame. However, UT has dropped its last two conference games, including its first loss to Ole Miss since 1996. Warlick said she expects to bring up that loss to the team in advance of the Auburn game.

"That's never going to be that far from our mind, just of the power of the SEC and the quality of the teams," Warlick said. "You can lose on any given night, so I'd be shocked if we took Auburn lightly because we've gone through that, we've experienced that, and we don't want to go through that again."

Warlick said the Auburn Tigers press for 40 minutes and make their opponents play hurry-up offense. She said the keys to the game for the Lady Vols include taking care of the ball and attacking the basket.

She said Monday's win over Notre Dame gave the team a little confidence boost.

"You have to build on your confidence, and I thought we played well down the stretch," Warlick said. "We did not play a perfect game, but we stepped up and did things when we needed to. I know that gave us confidence. If we play with that effort and that heart and we play together, we will be hard to beat."

(© 2017 WBIR)