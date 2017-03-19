WBIR 10Sports tours Louisville sports landmarks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
East Tennessee draws white water fans for canoe fest
-
Elizabeth Thomas' father speaks out
-
TBI adds AMBER Alert suspect to Top 10
-
Lady Vols arrive at the arena prior to first round matchup with Dayton
-
Economic impact increases at Dollywood
-
Harriman hiker sets GSMNP record
-
Matt Sanderson goodbye
-
Holly Warlick talks Lady Vols' win over Dayton in NCAA Tournament
-
AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old girl
More Stories
-
Chilly tonight, then warmer for the first day of spring!Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
School board to decide on next KCS superintendent MondayMar 19, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
Sevier County Humane Society moves back homeMar 19, 2017, 9:19 p.m.