Commits, locals play in Under Armour All-America Game

Vols Commit Trey Smith at the Under Armour All-America Game

The Under Armour All-America game started off the beginning of high school football in 2017. Players from all around the country showcased their talents on the field for Team Armour of Team Highlight.

The state of Tennessee had 6 players in the game:

-OLB Maleik Gray, La Vergne High School

-OT Trey Smith, University School of Jackson

-WR Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge

-WR Amari Rodgers, Knoxville Catholic High School

-DB/WR Jacoby Stevens, Oakland High School

-P Joe Doyle, Farragut High School

Both Gray and Smith are committed to the University of Tennessee. Gray is a 4-star outside linebacker and Smith is a 5-star offensive tackle, 247 Sports' No.1 recruit in the state of Tennessee.

National Signing Day is February 1st.