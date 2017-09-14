Cosby's Ty Way wins Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Way is a senior defensive end and wide receiver for Cosby.

In Week 4, Way recorded four sacks, eight tackles, two batted passes and a fumble recovery on defense. But believe it or not, he says he's better on offense.

"I'm more of an offensive player than I am a defensive player, but my dad told me I need to step up my aggression, so that kind of played a big role in it," said Way.

Although he's a senior, Way is only entering his second season playing football, and is already being recruited by colleges as an offensive player.

"He came out his junior year and had a good year as a junior, being his first year playing," said Cosby head coach Kevin Hall. "We were excited to get him, we tried to get him from the time he walked in the door. You could tell he was a good ball player. He's having an outstanding season this year in his senior season."

