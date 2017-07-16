Currie: Tennessee trending upward with Jones

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones reacts to his team scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Custom)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — John Currie has been Tennessee’s athletic director for just three months, but he spent nearly a decade in the Tennessee athletic department before spending nearly a decade as the athletic director at Kansas State before coming back to Knoxville in April.

Translation: Currie is no fool.

He knows he’s going to be asked about the future of fifth-year Vols football coach Butch Jones — a coach he didn’t hire — and he knows he’s going to be asked what kind of season would be a “good” season in 2017.

