Currie: Tennessee trending upward with Jones

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — John Currie has been Tennessee’s athletic director for just three months, but he spent nearly a decade in the Tennessee athletic department before spending nearly a decade as the athletic director at Kansas State before coming back to Knoxville in April.
Translation: Currie is no fool.
He knows he’s going to be asked about the future of fifth-year Vols football coach Butch Jones — a coach he didn’t hire — and he knows he’s going to be asked what kind of season would be a “good” season in 2017.
