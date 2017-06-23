Dave and Kyle Serrano discuss their futures.

Kyle Serrano arrived on Rocky Top six years ago. His son Kyle joined the team two years later. Both were fulfilling dreams.

For Dave, it was his dream job. Kyle wanted to play for his dad. But, their careers at Tennessee didn't turn out the way they had planned. Kyle had tommy john surgery his sophomore year, and entered this past season as a red-shirt junior, hoping to make an impressive comeback.

"I worked extremely hard for a year straight to be able to get back on the mound," Kyle said. "And not only be the same as I was before, but even better. I think stuff wise I was good. My fastball and curveball, and I developed a good change up. Everything was good."

Then just weeks before the season ended, Kyle abruptly left the program.

"I just had some personal issues I had to take care of, and they're taken care of now," Kyle said. "It's an every day process for me but I feel better than ever."

Then in May, after a 27-25 season, Dave announced his resignation.

"I don’t look at it as a failure," said Dave. "I look at it as a growth in my life and in my life and in my professional career."

The father-son duo will soon embark on new journeys. This year, Kyle was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 10th round. And, UT's new head coach, Tony Vitello, has opened the door for him return to the Vols.

"I'm very honored and excited that the University of Tennessee is doing they job, and letting him know that he has a home," his dad said. "I'm very appreciative of that. And Kyle has a tough decision coming down the line of what he wants to do in the next chapter of his life."

While Kyle is weighing his options, Dave has a decision to make of his own. He wants to return to his roots as an assistance coach, and what he feels is his true personality.

"As a head coach I always tried to maintain that personality," said Dave. "But those two words under your name sometimes pushes people away from you, especially your players."

Dave has options as well. Most recently, he met with the University of West Virginia this week and will visit Arizona State University this weekend. He plans on making a decision on where he'll go next by Tuesday.

"He wants me to have success like I want him to have success," said Kyle. "Tennessee was a rough patch in his career, and I'm excited to see where he lands."

In the end, the hardships could turn out to be blessings in disguise.

"It's been a very memorable season maybe not from all the successes, but some of the trials and tribulations that not only I had to go through professionally but as a father too, and some of the struggles that Kyle went through," Dave said. "I believe that change will be good for both of us."

