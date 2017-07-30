Defense looks for depth early in fall camp

Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop said he wants to establish a physical identity on defense this year. Two days into practice, there are still no pads. You can't hear the grunts and groans of blocks and form tackles. Instead, if you listen closely, you can hear the beginning of a defensive identity taking shape.

It's a word that floats around Haslam Field after practice. Quiet. Hopeful.

Depth.

"Depth is so critical," said Shoop after practice Saturday afternoon.

Bad luck, the injury bug, a poor strength and conditioning unit, whatever you want to call it, Tennessee had it in 2016. Players were falling left and right, many starters and captains. The Jalen Reeves-Maybins and Cam Suttons of the team. Younger players were forced into an unexpected position.

Shoop and the rest of the defensive staff have spent time this offseason, planning for a similar situation. How to prepare Team 121 for another case of the injury bug, should it come and rear its ugly head.

"Brady, Charlton, Thig and I were talking about how we really need to play a lot of guys, especially early, get guys experience."

So are there any young guys who are beginning to stand out?

"A guy who really has kind of flashed the first two days is Will Ignont, to tell you the truth."

The freshman linebacker from Alabama has produced as veteran linebackers are eased back into practice because of injury.

Another linebacker to look out for, Colton Jumper. The senior may have gained the most last year after the slew of injuries to the front seven. Jumper finished the year fourth in tackles on the team, starting six games at the MIKE position.

"We all look at him as a 'one,' he's played a lot of big football for us," said Shoop.

The defensive backfield has some veteran players, to help set the tone. Todd Kelly Jr, Justin Martin, Emmanuel Moseley to name a few.

He's a veteran, just not to this Tennessee team, grad transfer Shaq Wiggins is slowly leaving his mark.

"Shaq is a really talented kid," said Shoop.

"I haven't thrown him in there and anointed him the next Darrelle Revis or anything like that, but we've put him in a position, that he learns how we operate, how Charlton (Warren) wants things."

A veteran who has spent a lot of time in Knoxville, Micah Abernathy, is coming into form as well, that, according to defensive backs coach Charlton Warren.

"He's a guy that can play two or three positions," said the new assistant coach, "but he's one of those veterans now, he's going to push everybody around him to be a better player."

The more Abernathy and the rest of the veterans push, the more this younger generation of Vols learn, the louder and louder that word rings out across practice.

Depth.

