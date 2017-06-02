WBIR
Close

Derek Barnett seals the deal on rookie contract

WBIR 4:49 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

Former Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett signed his rookie contract with the Eagles on Thursday, the team announced. 

The first-round draft pick agreed to a standard four-year deal with an option for the fifth year in 2021. The contract includes roughly $12.8 million guaranteed with a roughly $7.4 million dollar signing bonus.

Barnett was drafted with the 14th-overall selection of the 2017 NFL draft and is expected to make an immediate impact in Philadelphia.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories