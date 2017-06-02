Derek Barnett seals the deal on rookie contract

Former Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett signed his rookie contract with the Eagles on Thursday, the team announced.
Pen to paper. @dbarnett25's four-year deal is now officially official! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/J1CwZ3t7uJ— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 2, 2017
The first-round draft pick agreed to a standard four-year deal with an option for the fifth year in 2021. The contract includes roughly $12.8 million guaranteed with a roughly $7.4 million dollar signing bonus.
Barnett was drafted with the 14th-overall selection of the 2017 NFL draft and is expected to make an immediate impact in Philadelphia.
