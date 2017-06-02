Derek Barnett seals the deal on rookie contract

Derek Barnett poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as he is selected as the number 14 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Custom)

Former Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett signed his rookie contract with the Eagles on Thursday, the team announced.

The first-round draft pick agreed to a standard four-year deal with an option for the fifth year in 2021. The contract includes roughly $12.8 million guaranteed with a roughly $7.4 million dollar signing bonus.

Barnett was drafted with the 14th-overall selection of the 2017 NFL draft and is expected to make an immediate impact in Philadelphia.

© 2017 WBIR.COM