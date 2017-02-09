Lady Vols beat Texas A&M 81-58 at home (Photo: UT)

KNOXVILLE - The Lady Vols keep their SEC regular season title hopes alive with a 77-66 win over Missouri on Thursday. The two shared 6-4 overall SEC records heading into the night, so the loss means Missouri is now out of the running.

The Lady Vols lead 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, more than half of those points came from Mercedes Russell. She finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds.

A 14-0 second quarter run by Missouri lifted the Tigers to a 35-30 lead at the break.

Three-point shooting is Missouri's bread and butter, but Tennessee completely shut down their perimeter game. The Tigers went 0-5 from the arc in the fist half and it didn't get much better after that. They shot just 2-13 from three-point land.

"It's something we've been working on for the past few days," said senior guard Jordan Reynolds.

Diamond DeShields came alive in the second half. She drained the first basket of the third quarter and regained the lead for the Lady Vols, capping a 9-2 run to start the half. DeShields scored 18 second-half points and finished with 22 points, 5 boards, 2 steals, and a block. She was all over the place.

The score was tied at 54 heading into the final quarter, but once again the Lady Vols pulled away, sealing the deal on their 77-66 win over the Tigers.

