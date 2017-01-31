Details about Thursday's World Series trophy visit revealed

Current Chicago Cubs and former Tennessee Smokies infielder Javier Baez holds the World Series trophy at the team's victory parade on Nov. 4, 2016. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

You might want to get up early Thursday if you want a chance to see the Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy at Smokies Stadium.

Fans who want a guaranteed chance to see it need a wristband from the Tennessee Smokies. The first 500 fans to show up will get a wristband, and wristband distribution starts at 7 a.m. Thursday at the stadium off Exit 407 in Kodak.

The trophy itself, the symbol of the Cubs' long-awaited World Series victory, will be on display beginning at 1:30 p.m. It's set to end at 3 p.m.

While awaiting the display, fans do not have to stay at the stadium. They can get a wristband and then leave, but they must be in line no later than 1:30 p.m. For those with wristbands, the line will begin forming at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The team will do its best to accommodate anyone without a wristband who shows up to see the trophy, according to a team announcement.

The trophy began in December making a national tour. It was on display in December at a team store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago and at Chicago's City Hall.

The tour stops include affiliate clubs in Illinois and visits to Indiana and Iowa. It's also going to the Cubs' spring training center in Arizona.

State Farm is presenting the tour.

Also on Thursday,Cubs and Smokies representatives will announce the recipient of a matching $10,000 grant from Cubs Charities to help with local recovery efforts from the Nov. 28 fire disaster in Sevier County. The Smokies are donating $10,000, which Cubs Charities will match.

"The new non-profit organization receiving these donations will be identified on Thursday at the trophy tour event," according to a team announcement.

Mike Lufrano, the Cubs' executive vice president of community affairs, and Smokies team owner Randy Boyd will be present for the announcement.

Fans also can help with wildfire donations. They can have their photo made with the trophy for a minimum $10 donation that will go to wildfire recovery.

Those who come out will Thursday will also be able to buy a hot dog or drink and merchandise celebrating the Cubs' first World Series victory in more than 100 years. Some of those sales also will go toward wildfire recovery efforts.

