Detrick Mostella named SEC player of the week

Tennessee Volunteers guard Detrick Mostella (15) is defended by Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center on Nov. 22, 2016. Photo Credit: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports, Brian Spurlock)

Tennessee junior Detrick Mostella was selected as the SEC men's basketball Player of the Week on Monday. This comes after scoring a career-high 25 points off the bench in a 72-68 win over East Tennessee State University.

Mostella was a huge part of Tennessee's win over ETSU, he scored 13 consecutive points over the final 2:33 of the first half to help take the lead in what was a tight game. Mostella helped the Vols pull away late in the game as well. His two made free throws with 1:11 left in the second half gave Tennessee the lead and ultimately led to the road win.

This wasn't just a flash in the pan for the junior guard. Mostella is averaging 17.7 points per game over the last three contests, shooting .462 from the field and .381 from downtown.

Mostella has scored double figures off the bench six times this season, including a pair of 20-point games. He's been exactly what the Vols have needed from a sixth man.

Tennessee will return to the court on December 29th, when they open SEC play in College Station against Texas A&M.