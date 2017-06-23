Diamond DeShields leaving Lady Vols

Diamond DeShields dribbles the basketball against Arkansas on March 3, 2016. (Photo: Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics, Custom)

Diamond DeShields is no longer with the Lady Vols basketball program, head coach Holly Warlick announced Friday.

Warlick said DeShields has opted to forego her final collegiate season.

“She earned a degree from UT and now has a chance to play professionally," Warlick said in a statement. “I am pleased with the commitment of our talented group of returnees and highly-regarded freshman class, and I have been encouraged with the talent, chemistry, attitude, work ethic and intensity that have been displayed thus far during off-season workouts. Our staff can’t wait to continue building on that. We look forward to welcoming senior Kortney Dunbar and freshman Evina Westbrook to campus for the second summer session and are very excited about the future of this program, both for the upcoming season and in the years to come.”

© 2017 WBIR.COM