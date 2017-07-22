Eppolito's Fight Night brings boxers to Knoxville for a good cause

Evan Holyfield wins his match on Saturday. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Eppolito's Fight Night brought local boxers together for a chance to compete in Knoxville. Hosted at the Emerald Youth Sports center, fighters from many weight classes and ages got to box, giving them a chance to grow and improve their craft.

"This Eppolito boxing family," said owner of Eppolito Boxing and host of the Fight Night, Frank Eppolito, "is huge."

It took many volunteers to put the competition together.

"I get all kinds of support from everybody, sponsors, parents, the kids, the athletes."

It was more than just a competition however, USA Amateur Boxing and the Scarecrow Foundation worked with local organizations to raise money to fight hunger, including Beardsley Community Farm. Beardsley invests in sustainable local agriculture.

A big name made an appearance as well: Holyfield. Not the former heavyweight champion, Evander, but his son, Evan.

Evan won his match on Saturday, and talked with WBIR afterward about his inspirations and goals, including his father.

"I don't box because he boxes," said Holyfield. "I box specifically beacuse I want to box. He's not the one taking my punches in the ring."

"I do all this for myself, and I'm the only person pushing myself."

Holyfield hopes to fight in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

© 2017 WBIR.COM