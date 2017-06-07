Farragut softball player named co-Boomer Esiason Athlete of the Year

Farragut's Avery Flatford is one of two winners of a national award honoring athletes with cystic fibrosis.

Flatford, 13, aims to be the first collegiate softball pitcher with cystic fibrosis.

Her story has come into the national spotlight recently as she competed to win the Boomer Esiason Athlete of the Year award.

The Boomer Esiason Foundation raises money to research and help those with the disease. Team Boomer, part of the organization, encourages children with cystic fibrosis to participate in sports.

The Athlete of the Year award is decided by online voting.

Voting closed at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The Boomer Esiason Foundation announced Wednesday morning that Flatford is a co-winner of the award, along with 14-year-old Michael Caruso Davis of Delaware.

