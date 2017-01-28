FINAL: Vols 70, Kansas State 58

Jan 28, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden (23) looks to move the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

The Tennessee Volunteers tamed two cats in one week.

Coming off Tuesday's upset win over No. 4 Kentucky, the "Baby Vols" turned in another full 40 minutes Saturday to take down Kansas State, 70-58.

Tennessee's win served as the Southeastern Conference's first win in the weekend's Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Vols improved to 12-9 on the season. Saturday's win marked the team's second three-game win streak of the 2016-2017 campaign.

The Vols opened the game with a 10-3 run and never trailed once in the game. Sophomore forward Kyle Alexander helped propel the fast start; Alexander would finish with nine total rebounds and eight points.

Tennessee beat Kansas State in field goal percentage and three-point percentage, going 5-of-14 from outside the arc Saturday. Knoxville native and freshman Jordan Bowden hit two of those three-pointers, and finished with 13 points.

Freshman Grant Williams led the team's scorers with 17 points. Senior guard Robert Hubbs III, after turning in 25 points Tuesday, finished with ten points against Kansas State.

Lew Evans contributed nine points off the bench, including a three-pointer and a slam dunk, much to the delight of the fans at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols' conference schedule resumes Tuesday, Jan. 31, when the team travels to Auburn (13-7, 3-5 SEC). Tip off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

